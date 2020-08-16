Pastor Symbol declares 2020 Igbabo AGM open 

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2020 Annual General Meeting, AGM, of Igboba oil-producing family of Emede community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State was declared open with a prayer and praise session, led by Pastor Symbol Irame, Saturday, August 15.

Yearly, the Igboba family, like a corporate body holds the meeting to evaluate the performance of its fiscal assets that were put into

investments, considers their challenges and prospects and plan the way forward for the next fiscal year.

A statement by the family said its assets are worth over five million naira with accruals from its oil firm, sales and lease of lands as well as proceeds from building projects and other investments.

The AGM is usually presided over by the eldest man of the family, who presently is Odion Owah Idigwe and who was physically present during the opening ceremony of the 2020 AGM.

The elders, men, women and the youths of the family all gathered at the Igboba family hall, where they sang and praised God.

Speaking during the event, Pastor Symbol, a businessman-turned evangelist and leader of the Love God’s Direction, LGD, Movement recalled how as a child he followed his father (Irame) to the AGM of the family years back.

He expressed gratitude to elders and leaders of the family, who permitted him to sponsor the 2020 AGM opening ceremony and used the opportunity to exhort members of the family to fear, honour and obey God’s commandments as reflected in Psalm 34: 11-13, so that they would prosper.

He prayed for freedom for members of the family and for the light of God to shine on Emede community to dispel the forces of darkness.

The highlight of the ceremony was a luncheon sponsored by Pastor Irame, which had every member of the family satisfied with the meal before the critical moments of the AGM began.

