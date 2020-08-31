PAP: Ex-agitators hail Buhari over appointment of Dikio

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The coalition of ex-agitators has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio, rtd, as Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

In a statement issued in Abuja and personally signed by the chairman of Amnesty Phase II, Delta State Chapter, Ambassador Kingsley Muturu, the group said the appointment of Col. Dikio as the coordinator of the Niger Delta Amnesty Program is a bold step taken by Mr. President.

He added that President Buhari reposed great confidence in the capabilities of Col Dikio to move the program forward

The Amb. Muturu led group advised the new coordinator to learn from the mistakes of his predecessors so as to distinguish himself in the discharge of his duties.

According to him, “We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Col Milland Dikio as the coordinator of the Amnesty Program. In our opinion, Col Dikio fits the bill. He is a round peg in a round hole.

“The new coordinator should bring his wealth of experience garnered during his meritorious service in the Nigerian military to bear on his new assignment.

“Col Dikio should see this as a call to serve and avoid the obvious mistakes of his predecessors. His predecessors’ shipwreck, should be his ship mark.

“He should avoid the pitfalls, distractions and the lucre of office and concentrate on delivering on the mandate of the Program for the benefit of those it is intended for.

“We are ready to work with the new coordinator in order to achieve the desired result. We know he is capable and can deliver the goods, but our advice to him is to focus and avoid sycophants who don’t want anything good for the region.

“His immediate focus should be on key areas capable of restoring the peoples’ confidence that the program is meant for them.

“Such key areas like the scholarship scheme should be given priority attention. In the last six months, students, both on local and foreign scholarships have not been paid. We plead with him that as a matter of urgency, this should be tackled.

“The new coordinator should know that the amnesty program is critical in maintaining peace in the region and therefore must see this opportunity as a call to contribute his quota in achieving such peace.”

The appointment of Col Dikio followed the sack of Professor Charles Dokubo as a result of numerous allegations of fraud and financial infidelity.

