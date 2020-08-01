Pa Fasanmi for burial on Tuesday in Iye-Ekiti ― Family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The remains of the leader of Afenifere (Ilosiwaju Yoruba) is slated for burial at his hometown, Iye-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government area of Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4.

Pa Fasanmi died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Osogbo aged 94 after a brief illness.

In a statement made available to newsmen by Hon Folabi Fasanmi on behalf of the family, on Saturday stated the decision to bury the remain early was in accordance with the wishes and desire of the sage to be buried at the quickest possible time.

He disclosed that a commendation Service would be held in honour of the Second Republic Senator in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday 3rd August at the All Saints Cathedral, Balogun Agoro area of the state capital.



According to him, ” the family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the display of appreciation and affection for our father, a father of the nation who served humanity and God till the very end.

“From the downtrodden, the common man, the rich, the poor, the church of God, the political class, Afenifere, APC, National leader of APC, South-West Governors, the Senate president, the vice president, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President, we are indeed most grateful

“For a man that valued modesty, contentment over avaricious living, prosperity for all over wealth for few, sustenance of good governance over bad leadership, the dream of seeing a better and greater Nigeria were his very last desires”

Fasanmi, however, said that all the burial rites of the late All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chieftain would be conducted in accordance with the protocols of the COVID-19 Pandemic especially, social distancing.

