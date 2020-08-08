Oyo traditional ruler suspends chief over illegal land acquisition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A prominent traditional ruler in the Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr). Abd-Ganiy Adekunle Salau, Ajinese 1, has suspended the Basorun of Iseyin, Chief Raheem Adelodun for allegations ranging from gross Insubordination, flagrant disrespect to the stool and authority of the Aseyin of Iseyin.

The monarch also removed from office, Mr Sulaimon Adewale Olanrewaju, who was the Akiisi of Iseyinland, for being disobedient and recalcitrant in his disrespectful attitude to the stool and collusion with the Basorun to illegally sell people’s land in the community.

In a letter written and signed by the royal father, Chief Adelodun was alleged to have, alongside the former Akiisi, engaged in acts that could bring disrepute to the authority of the monarch and his own family.

The letter read: “Consequent upon your incessant recalcitrant Insubordination and flagrant disrespect and disobedience to the authority of the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr) Abd-Ganiy Adekunle Salau, you are found culpable, this is evident in your convocation of clandestine meetings of the Chiefs with a view to inciting them against the authority of the Aseyin of Iseyin.”

“This action is tantamount to treason and mutiny, apart from the above, you have remained recalcitrant in hurling insults and disrespectful words against the Aseyin in spite of several warnings, this you still repeated on the 26th of June 2020 in the presence of His Majesty’s subjects.”

“This is against the custom and tradition of Iseyin and it is capable of bringing the office and personality of the Aseyin into disrepute, in view of the foregoing, you are hereby suspended forthwith indefinitely as the Basorun of Iseyin.”

“Till the suspension lasts, you are not to parade yourself in any form as the Basorun of Iseyinland and you should relinquish all duties and privileges that accrue to the office of Basorun.”

According to palace feelers, a letter has also been forwarded to the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to stop the salary of the duo.

The palace source hinted that: We are suspended in 2018 for the same behaviours but were forgiven by the Aseyin when notable elders in the community like the late politician, Chief Salaudeen Adelere intervened.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

