Oyo suspected serial killer narrates how he escaped from police custody

By Emmanuel Okogba

A suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped the Oyo State police custody has been re-arrested.

Shodipe recounting how he escaped from police custody to Oriyomi Hamzat TV said, “The new DPO at Mokola Police Station told a policeman, Funso, that he should take us out to have our bath. The policeman took me out and he warned me against trying to escape. I didn’t even think of escaping when he said that.

“But when I saw that he was engrossed in his discussion with a man, I climbed the tank stand and scaled the fence. It was around 7pm when I escaped.”

Shodipe was earlier arrested by the Oyo State Police Command in connection with serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, the suspect was said to have escaped on 11th August.

The Oyo State House of Assembly had called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to order a thorough investigation into the escape of Sunday Shodipe, the suspected serial killer in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

