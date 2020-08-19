Oyo residents cautioned as govt plans to end perennial flood disaster

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has charged residents of the state to adhere to flood advisories and messages that would assist in the prevention of perennial flood disaster in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, gave the charge, yesterday, on behalf of the state government, during a press conference in Ibadan on flood alert and precautionary measures for Ibadan metropolis and other parts of Oyo State

According to the SSG: “We are required now, more than ever before, to clear our surroundings and street drain channels, avoid dumping wastes improperly, ensure that each household keeps a dustbin and patronising government-approved taste disposal contractors.”

READ ALSO: FG says states not doing enough to mitigate flood

“Earlier this year, the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency had released their annual flood outlook and seasonal rainfall predictions respectively, both of which pinpointed Oyo State among the states that are prone to some extent of flooding in the year 2020.”

“More recently in June 2020, a follow-up correspondence was done by the office of his excellency by the National Emergency Management Agency, charging our state to intensity its flood risk-mitigating measures ahead of the predicted heavy downpours.”

“It is in the light of this that the government of the day in Oyo State has given its full backing to the full implementation of the Urban Flood Management Project, the state-owned flood risk mitigation project with funding and technical assistance from the World Bank,” Adeosun disclosed.

She also urged residents to avoid building on flood plains, obtain building permits from relevant statutory bodies before commercial building, among others.

The SSG said it’s of paramount importance that people should take necessary precautions during heavy rainfall or in the event of flooding.

She noted that people living in houses built along flood plains should relocate to safer places, avoid the use of low bridges and culverts when the rain is persistent, adding that, whenever there is rainfall, people should avoid staying under high tension electricity installations.

Adeosun, reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to ensure the safety of the lives and property of citizens of the state and would not want them to suffer avoidable losses.

Mrs Adeosun had earlier hinted that the state government processing of the proposed channelisation of major rivers and water channels in Ibadan under the Ibadan urban flood management programme scheme is at an advanced stage.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: