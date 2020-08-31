Oyo NUJ orders members to boycott Fani-Kayode’s press conference

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oyo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ademola Babalola, has directed all journalists in the state, to boycott any press called by Chief Femi Fani Kayode, in continuation of his tour to PDP controlled states.

He made this known on Monday while featuring on a live radio programme, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital

This is coming days after Fani-Kayode had insulted Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust newspaper, for asking him a question.

Eyo had asked the former minister who was bankrolling him in his tour but Fani-Kayode described Eyo’s question as “very stupid”.

