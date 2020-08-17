Oyo Assembly orders IGP to begin investigation of Akinyele serial killer’s escape from custody

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls on Gov Makinde to ensure the speedy take-off of Amotekun

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to order a thorough investigation into the escape of Sunday Shodipe, the suspected serial killer in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during a press conference held at Assembly conference room, a lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North state constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, appealed to the IGP to put the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Joe Enwonwu on his toes to ensure investigation and brought anybody the helped the suspect to escape to book.

Sunday Shodipe, an alleged Akinyele serial killer was paraded by the Oyo State Police Command on July 17, 2020, after he had confessed to having killed all the five victims in the council area.

However, the Oyo State Police Command released a statement on Sunday, disclosing that the alleged suspect unlawfully escaped from the police custody.

According to Oladeji: “I hereby call on the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu to put Oyo State Commissioner Police, Joe Enwonwu on his toes and ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspicious escape.”

“It is an inversion of logic that a 19-year old suspect escaped from the most secured place in the state, hence the call for a thorough investigation.”

“As a mother, I feel it would be fair to do everything within my power to support families of the victims to get justice for the death of their beloved ones.”

Oladeji, then, charged the police to place a bounty on the suspected killer to speed up his re-arrest.

“Placing a bounty on the head of Sunday Shodipe by Oyo State Police Command will go a long way in ensuring quick and successful re-arrest of the suspect.”

“To discourage people from taking laws into their hands, carrying out jungle justice and most especially, for police to redeem its image, Oyo State Command must do more than mere media campaign to bring the culprit to book, the lawmaker said.”

Oladeji, while calling on the general public to remain calm and allow the security agency to do their job, called on the state Governor Seyi Makinde to expedite action on the speedy take-off of operation of Amotekun to assist other security outfits in the state to ensure the security of lives.

“I call on the general public to calm down and allow police to do their work while helping them with the necessary information that can help in re-arresting the loose suspected serial killer.”

In his submission, Chairman, House Committee on Security and Strategy, Mr Akeem Obadara, representing Ibadan North West, advised the police to double their efforts by ensuring that the culprit was re-arrested in time.

