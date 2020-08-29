Oyo APC moves to reunite warring fractions ahead of 2023 elections

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has canvassed for support in the Oyo State All Progressives Congress, APC, declaring that unity was more important than personal ambition.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting of the party in Ibadan on Friday night, the minister charged party leaders present on the need to reposition the APC for victory in the state ahead of 2023.

Participants at the stakeholders meeting who were drawn from across the three senatorial districts, aligned with the minister’s position.

The minister urged that the APC in state must embrace a new more inclusive and collegial mentality, while the fragmentation of the party and the unfair treatment of members associated with a rival faction must stop.

He said only a strong unified party would win the majority of elections it faces and that the idea of handing the party over to a few individuals to the detriment of others will spell doom as the factional elements might win the battle for supremacy in the party but may well lose the greater war which is the general elections.

Many observed that the crisis experienced by the party was made protracted because of the entrenchment of camps and factional interests.

They agreed that there is a renewed opportunity to mend their ways and move forward united.

“Existing divisions in the state chapter of the party is costing members greatly but unity can bring about progress. Many suggestions of the way forward were made,” he added.

Oyo APC, according to him, has to unite in order to benefit more from the centre.

After extensive deliberations on the remarks by the minister, the stakeholders resolved to let go of the past and work together to restore the fortunes of the party in the state.

The stakeholders appealed to party members to henceforth desist from deploying inflammatory words against fellow party members in the name of factional wrangling, directing other stakeholders to be part of reconciliatory efforts.

In attendance were former Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Moses Alake-Adeyemo; House of Representatives member, Mr. Shina Peller, Mr. Musiliu Akinremi, Mr. Akeem Adeyemi, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), former Speakers Oyo State House of Assembly, Asimiyu Alarape, Olagunju Ojo and Senator Ayo Adeseun.

Others include Prince Ayodeji Aleshinloye ALGON Chairman Oyo State; Professor Dibu Ojerinde; Member Oyo State Reconciliation Committee, Mr. Saheed Fijabi and Mr. Olumide Ojerinde, Aare Okuta, among others.

