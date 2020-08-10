Oyinlola backs Amotekun, creation of regional security outfits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon,

Former Governor of Osun state, Governor Oyinlola Olagunsoye has stated his support for Operation Amotekun, and further creation of regional security outfits to combat the rising insecurity nationwide.

He said that drastic steps need to be taken to address the current state of insecurity in Nigeria.

The former National Secretary of the PDP said, “When the national agency that is charged with the preservation of life and property seems to be so hopeless that lives are lost at an alarming rate, then somebody would think of how to protect himself and his people.

And that is why I was mad with some people that asked why anybody should form Amotekun. You can’t protect me, can you? I can’t go on the road without being exposed to the risk of getting kidnapped, robbed or killed and you are telling me not to fortify my area to protect my people.”

“If that is what will give us security, let everybody do their own Amotekun. The North-West and North-East should probably do theirs to resolve the Boko Haram, bandits crises there… There are recognised authorised security outfits there like the civilian JTF etc and they are operating.

You must take some drastic steps to address a serious situation. I recall when I was in Lagos, when, as a by-product of the agitation for the actualisation of June 12, the situation was getting to a point of lawlessness; robberies here and there. That was what led us to institute Operation Sweep. And that took care of all the nonsense.

It was replicated in almost all the states of the federation. So, the concept of Amotekun is nothing new”.

Vanguard

