Oyegun at 81: He spoke truth to power when it mattered most ― Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed ex-governor of the state and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 81st birthday, extolling his virtues as an elder statesman and applauding his candour in speaking ‘truth to power when it matters the most.’

In a statement, the governor said it was heartwarming and soothing to celebrate with Chief Odigie-Oyegun as he adds another year, noting that he meritoriously served Edo State and Nigeria in his eventful career as a civil servant, a public servant and a politician.

According to him, “I am elated to celebrate with Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, a quintessential gentleman, who continues to lead an enviable life that is worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

“As a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service, he was a solid administrator, pursuing germane reforms to retool Nigeria’s civil service for greatness.

“When he served as governor, he brought panache and finesse to governance, ensuring that a solid foundation was laid for the development of the state.”

Obaseki said what has stood Chief Odigie-Oyegun out all these years is his meekness and forthrightness as well as a rare knack to “speak truth to power when it matters the most.”

“As we celebrate Chief Odigie-Oyegun today, it must be reiterated that he remains a key figure in efforts to transform Edo State and position her for greatness. He has done his bit and continues to work towards engendering sustainable development and prosperity for Edo people in particular and Nigeria in general,” he added.

