Ovie of Udu faults Otuaro on Ughievwen monarch visit 

Warri—The Ovie of Udu Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Bethel Delekpe, Owhorhu 1, has said he felt slighted and his kingdom denied due recognition when the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, visited Ughievwen monarch over the Utorogun gas plant but ignored Udu Kingdom.

The monarch bared his mind in a letter by Sir Sam Odibo, the Otota of Udu Kingdom, and addressed to the deputy governor over his peace advocacy moves to the Ughievwen monarch.

Owhorhu 1 said the deputy governor’s visit to “the Ughievwen monarch without extending same gesture to Udu connotes a tacit denial of Udu hosting right to the gas plant and creating disharmony between the two neighbouring kingdoms/hosts.

“All available historical records and legal pronouncements up to the Supreme Court established the fact that the Utorogun Gas Plant is sitting on a parcel of land belonging to Otor-Udu and Iwhrekan.

“We, therefore, take strong exception to any step taken by the government to sideline us and hurt the sensibilities of the people with regard to ownership of the gas plant.

“A similar visit to the Ovie to redress the anomaly of this development will go a long way in assuaging the minds of Udu people that have been hurt by this visit.”

