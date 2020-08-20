Over 1,000 tricycle, motorcycle operators throng Benin streets, endorse Obaseki for second term

Kindly Share This Story:

Tricycle and motorcycle operators numbering over 700 under the aegis of ANNEWAT, an amalgamation of seven different unions, have thrown their weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki for his re-election, on the back of the governor’s sterling performance, especially key reforms in the transport sector.

State Secretary of ANNEWAT, Mr Daniel Aiyegbeni, said the governor has done very well since he assumed office, especially with the abolition of multiple levies and dues which characterised the previous administration.

He said the drivers are now experiencing a new lease of life as they can now save for the future after working, against what was obtainable in the past when they worked for the pockets of thugs.

According to him, “If you check the mirrors on your tricycles, they are intact. Before now, you didn’t have mirrors. We have seen the end of that era of oppression and would never pray it returns. We are restating our support for the government. This is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. We are here to say no to oppression, we are not going back to Egypt; forward ever, backward never. Together we are endorsing Governor Obaseki for the second term in office.”

Coordinator of Idusuyi Estate homeowners, Deaconess Beauty Igiebor, said nobody can stop the re-election of Governor Obaseki as he has performed immeasurably well in various sectors.

“On September 19, we will gather ourselves and cast our votes for our able governor. He is coming back whether Satan likes it, or not.”

The supporters were received at the Government House, Benin City, by Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha and Hon. Crusoe Osagie, who said the drivers have made the right choice by supporting Governor Obaseki, as he will continue to work hard to ensure that Edo records accelerated progress.

Vanguard

