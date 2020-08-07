Outrage, condemnation continues to trail police invasion of Edo Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

The political fisticuff in Benin yesterday has created an outrage and condemnations from different section of the society over the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly by the Nigeria Police that led to the impeachment of the speaker of the house.

The incident which caused serious commotion in Benin city where innocent individuals were harassed and molested by political thugs.

Some elders of the state have registered their dismay over the incident and called it an attempt to illegally takeover of the state House of Assembly through violence under the cover of Nigeria Police Force.

A Business leader in the state, Chief James Nosa Benson described the incidence as barbaric and an onslaught against the Edo people.

He said that such an attempt would not help anybody or group to win the soul of Edo.

He condemned the Nigeria Police Force for embarking on such an illegal action instead of being neutral and protect the sanctity of law and order. He alleged they were being used by disgruntled politicians and criminals parading themselves as leaders.

In the same vein, a lawyer, Barrister Jude Okojie frowned at the action of the police in giving cover to political thugs that caused the break down of law and order in the state yesterday.

Barrister Okojie said Edo people will not tolerate brigandage kind of politics in the state. He appealed to the Inspector General of Police to live above board instead of taking side and heating up the politics in the state, thereby, endangering the lives of innocent citizens.

He appealed to President Buhari to call warring parties to order to avoid unrest that could lead to unwanted destruction.

Meanwhile, a larger spectrum of the society, youth organisation, market women, artisans have called for a mass protest against the action of the Police over the illegal Invasion of the state Assembly that led to the total breakdown of law and order in the capital city on Thursday, to draw the attention of the world to the new brand of democracy in Edo State being imported into the state by desperate politicians.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: