Osun to repatriates 25 stranded female indigenes in Lebanon

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Government has concluded plans set to repatriate 25 of its female indigenes stranded in Lebanon.

This is as the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola approved funds for the repatriation of the girls, which is set to take place on August 12, 2020.

The Diaspora Focal Point Officer for the State, Mrs Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, in an interview published on the state news portal disclosed that the girls, who were already identified as indigenes of the state, have been profiled and registered with the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon.

In her words: “The Governor has taken note of the plight of some of our girls who are being dehumanized in Lebanon, and has graciously given his approval that the girls be repatriated.

“Governor Oyetola has also agreed to pay the airfare of the twenty-five concerned girls back to Nigeria, while plans are in place to rehabilitate, empower, and reintegrate them back into the society upon their return.

“Also, we will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the process of the repatriation, which would include isolating the girls and subjecting them to necessary tests upon their return as a precaution against infection.

“We are grateful to God for a leader such as Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, whose commitment to the protection of citizens from actual or potential threats is far-reaching, transcending the territorial space of the State”, Fadahunsi-Ajayi stated.

Vanguard

