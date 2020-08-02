Osun: Man dies after attempting to free suspect held at Akire palace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

One Suraju Alabi was reported dead after attacking the palace of Akire, attempting to release a suspect remanded in the palace.

It was gathered that the deceased led a gang of hoodlums to the Akire palace around 1 pm and attack members of vigilante attached to the palace in an attempt to release a suspect the team earlier arrested.

Although it was not yet clear the reason for arresting the suspect, however, the vigilante resisted the mission and in the process, a fracas ensued leading to disruption of peace and public order around the palace area.

Also, both warring factions sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to different hospitals in the town.

However, Suraju, who led the gang to the palace was said to have later died at a private hospital in Apomu, a neighbouring town in Isokan Local Government Council Area of the State.

Meanwhile, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola disclosed that Mobile Policemen have been deployed to the Palace and the Police Divisional Headquarters to curtail further breakdown of law and order.

She confirmed that Suraju died at the hospital while the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie has order investigation into the crisis with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

