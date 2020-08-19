Osun evicts farmers from government forest reserve

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The Osun State Government has ordered farmers in its Shasha Forest reserve located in Ile-Ife to vacate the forest immediately to avoid legal action.

This is as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi urged affected farmers to obey government order to allow for effective management of the forest reserve.

A statement issued by the Press Officer in the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Toyin Adeoye on Wednesday stated that the Commissioner, Sola Oladepo at a meeting with stakeholders at Ile-Ila Hall inside Ooni’s Palace disclosed that government has resolved to relocate registered farmers that encroached on the reserve to another place called F3 forest reserve.

He disclosed that government has constituted another task force to enforce the eviction order and monitor compliance in the forest reserve, as well as other reserves across the state.

He added that the affected farmers should obtain enumeration form from the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation to ascertain their numbers, as well as allow government to know the number of affected farmers.

Oladepo maintained that Boundary Guards currently recruited by the state government will be in the reserve always to monitor activities as well as give government adequate feedback.

Addressing the gathering, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II said government action would usher a new dawn in the history of Shasha Forest Reserve management.

He warned all farmers in the reserved Area not to disobey the directive of the State government noting that the order will be beneficial to Ile-Ife and Osun in general.

He commended the state government for its action, urging it to sustain the bid to maintain sanity in the forest reserve.

