Osun COVID-19 enforcement team arrests 118 violators in Ede

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In its continuous effort to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state, the Osun Covid 19 enforcement team on Thursday arrested 118 persons for flouting the use of facemask rules.

Meanwhile, all the violators were arraigned before mobile Magistrate Court Presided over by Mr Taofeek Badmus.

According to a statement issued by press officer attached to the Chairman of the enforcement team, Ademola Lawal, the violators were arrested at Oke-Gada and Mobil Area in Ede area of the state.

It added that the violators, during the trial, pleaded guilty charge preferred against them.

The courts found the violators guilty as charged and sentenced them to 3 hours community service.

Speaking after the trial, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige expressed displeasure over the attitude of residents to the pandemic issue.

She said the pandemic is real while people are toying with their lives, hence, government strict approach to enforcing the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

