Osinbajo, CJN call for purpose-built tech to accelerate access to justice

By Innocent Anaba & Etop Ekanem

VICE-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, have described as timely, the conference on the important role technology now occupies in the provision of legal services and administration of justice in Nigeria.

They also called for purpose-built technology solutions for the courts and administration of justice system to accelerate access to justice.

They spoke at Nigeria’s foremost legal technologies company, LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited, in collaboration with Telnet Group recently concluded two-day virtual conference.

Osinbajo stated that technology has aided the democratization of law and justice in Nigeria and called for purpose-built solutions for the administration of justice in Nigeria by local legal and technology companies in the country.

He also pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting tech companies , urging Nigerians to adapt to the new global realities powered by Artificial Intelligence, AI, and sophisticated technology solutions.

On his part, the CJN alluded to the giant strides that had been taken by the apex court in recent years by adopting the use of court management software, demonstrating a marked departure from the analogue system of adjudication.

He reiterated the support of the Judiciary in adopting new technologies that accelerate the delivery of justice to Nigerians.

Also, the out-going NBA President, Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, pointed out that access to justice and upholding rule of law will remain a mirage, where the average citizen is ignorant of his rights under the law.

