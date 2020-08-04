Osimhen record deal good for African football—Drew Uyi

Kindly Share This Story:

The transfer of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, to Series A giants, Napoli, has been described as a good development for African football by FA licensed football agent, Drew Uyi.

Noting that the deal is not only good because of the highest transfer fee for an African player in history, Uyi said the contract is super because the Nigerian striker has the opportunity to harness the value of his image rights, which he retains.

Uyi said: “Because he didn’t cede his image rights to Napoli, Osimhen is now able to exploit his image rights and make the most out of his personal brand, securing intellectual property rights for his name, images and logos.

“He can also get hitch-free endorsements and sponsorship with the help of a seasoned and experienced brand manager. Such persons can help derive huge financial benefits that can measure up to his salary.”

Speaking further, Uyi urged African footballers “to learn from the fact that Osimhen demanded a share of the rights to his image.

“Napoli always demand 100 percent control of image rights no matter how big the player is. It shows that he knows his worth.

“For a long time, Africans have not got their true market worth. It’s high time they started getting their worth like their foreign counterparts.

“I am personally more than happy for this deal, as I have been a strong advocate for athletes branding for the last five years for Africa footballers through all possible medium, especially my Instagram and Twitter handles.

“With over two decades managing celebrities, comprising artistes, actors, comedians, corporate brands to athletes, I have the wherewithal to make deals happen for players.”

While noting that the goals are to empower, educate athletes and turn them into marketable brands, Uyi, an international brand strategist, said an athlete’s brand was the most important investment an athlete can make during his career.

According to Uyi, “LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketballer of all time, but what many don’t know is that he’s arguably the best branded athlete in history.

“All that was possible because he has a team that has a unique vision and take care of his business while he focuses on scoring points and winning games.

“Osimhen’s transfer to Napoli is a good benchmark. African athletes should look beyond what the figure of their salary pay packet.

“They should look at building a powerful brand. It shouldn’t stop here. I would definitely love to see more of this.”

