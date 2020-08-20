Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osarobo Idahosa Wednesday said despite the positions being canvassed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the September 19th governorship election, the legacies of former governor and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the SIMPLE agenda of Pastor Osagie Oze-Iyamu would guarantee victory for the party in the September 19 Governorship election.

Idahosa who is a leader of the APC in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area Of Edo, stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin City where he said he was confident that the APC would win the ten wards in his locality.

He regretted that there was no continuity on what Oshiomhole handed over to the state after his two terms as governor of the state.

According to him, “Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a grass root politician who is at home with both the young and old, men and women across the three Senatorial districts of the state.

“With his pedigree as a politician in addition with the performance of Oshiomhole as governor, there is no doubt that the APC will win the election come September 19.

“Election of Ize-Iyamu will also ensure the continuity of Oshiomhole’s projects that the PDP candidate failed to build upon.

He said with the coming on board of some notable personalities in Ikpoba-Okha, the job of delivering the council to the party has been made easy.

He said, “not only did these few persons have to attract meaningful development to the council; they are politicians who have fallen out of favour with the people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

