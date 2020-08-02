Oshiomhole will be outrightly rejected for projecting Ize-Iyamu ― Shaibu

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu has accused former Governor and sacked APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of seeking a third term in office as the Governor of Edo State, through his surrogate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who he has already told the world was a thief.

In a press statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media Mr Benjamin Atu on Sunday, said “The truth is that Ize-Iyamu is merely a stooge. The real man seeking for the governorship position is Adams Oshiomhole who has perfected the plan to betray democracy by seeking a third term in office. The price that Oshiomhole will pay for projecting Ize-Iyamu is an outright rejection,” Shaibu declared.

According to the Edo Deputy Governor, “Oshiomhole is displaying blind compassion with a specific pledge to return to the state on the path of backwardness with failed institutions where individuals will be more powerful than government institutions with an analogue system of operations. Technological development has since left Oshiomhole behind in the scheme of things.

“We need a new kind of politics and policies that reflect the best value of our people. Politics that focuses on bringing people together to work for the common good.

“We have displayed a determination to end the culture of government that habitually failed to stimulate investment; provide massive employment for the youth and failed to reduce poverty and hardship in the land,” he averred.

The Deputy Governor on Sunday said: “Edo State has a choice to choose between policies of the heart by Governor Godwin Obaseki and policies of the head as currently been propagated by enemies of the State.

“The people of Edo State subscribed voluntarily to the principle of Obaseki because they have seen these principles at work all over the State. We can not risk the future of Edo State with a man’s shrunken aspirations. Good men can not be shunned away from politics while those who ought to be defending their integrity are parading themselves, as party candidates,” Comrade Shaibu noted.

He further maintained that Governor Godwin Obaseki is not talking rhetorics like Oshiomhole and his godson are doing.

“Our campaign is based on the affirmation of what we have done and still capable of doing, by drawing our strength from the masses to deal with all our vulnerabilities”

“The incumbent administration inherited a backward State but we have grown our ways out from backwardness. Obaseki has bridged the yawning credibility gap between what was a promise and how it is performed and transformed into reality,” Comrade Shaibu declared.

Vanguard

