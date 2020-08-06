Oshiomhole infected APC with political coronavirus ― Orbih

Kindly Share This Story:

…His indiscretion has led to the disintegration of APC in Nigeria – Orbih

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN – The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for Edo Governorship election, Chief Dan Orbih has alleged that the indiscretion of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was responsible for the division in his party.

Orbih and candidate of the party in the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this during a campaign rally Wednesday in Ward 3 Etsako East Local Government Area of the State.

Orbih said: “Since Adams Oshiomhole started sowing the seed of division in APC, Adams infected APC with political Coronavirus. His indiscretion has led to the disintegration of APC in Nigeria”

Addressing PDP members and supporters on why he is seeking re-election for a second term in office, Governor Godwin Obaseki who declared that Edo is not Lagos State accused few people in the State of wanting to take over the resources of the State.

According to him, “Edo is not Lagos State. We must change anything that has been done wrongly”.

“Our people are not asking for too much. The money is available, but only a few people want to take over the resources”.

The incumbent Governor also recalled how he fought to reclaim the hectares of land that was allegedly taken from the people of Etsako East Local Government Area of the State by intruders.

He also appealed to eligible voters in the locality to vote PDP to enable him to attract more development to the people of the locality, particularly in road construction and empowerment of youths and women.

In Ward 2, Agenobode in Etsako East Local Government Area while addressing electorate. the Chairman of DAAR Communication, African Independent television/Ray Power, urged his kinsmen to work towards the re-election of the incumbent Governor for sustainable progress and secure their future.

