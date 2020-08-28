Breaking News
Ortom’s CPS raises alarm over threat to his life, seeks police protection

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor of Benue State, Mr Terver Akase has raised alarm over alleged threat to his life by the immediate past Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Titus Zam.

Mr Akase raised the alarm on Friday in Makurdi in a statement wherein he attached the recent outing of the former Adviser on social media where he threatened to meet the CPS on the streets.

Mr Zam allegedly made the threat on Facebook while commenting on the recent Benue Good Governance Award won by the CPS.

While vowing to take the matter before the law, Mr. Akase urged security agencies to wade into the matter to secure his life and that of his family members.

His word, “my attention has been drawn to a statement made on Facebook by former Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Titus Zam, in which he threatened me thus:

“Was Terver too honoured? What for? For the lies? He told a fat lie that I approached the governor for appointment. I will one day meet this guy on the streets and demand for proof.”

Continuing, the CPS said, “I do not take the above threat lightly. Titus Zam has to explain before the law, his words of meeting me on the streets.

“Meanwhile, I invite security agencies to note Zam’s threat against me. Should anything happen to me or any member of my family, Zam should be held responsible,” he added.

