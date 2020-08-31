Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Orji Kalu arrives Minna to visit IBB, Abdulsalami, Niger Governor, others

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has arrived Minna, Niger state for his visit to his political leaders.

Kalu arrived at the power state at exactly 2 pm alongside political friends, associates, and aides.

The Senate Chief Whip is currently with the former Military head of state,  General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), after which he will proceed to the homes of former President of Nigeria and Military General, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor of Niger state Abubakar Sani Bello and  Emir, Etsu of Lapai, Niger State,

Details of the meeting were still being gathered at the time of filing this report.

