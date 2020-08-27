Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

THE Duke (Enogie) of Obazuwa Community in Ovia North Local Government Area of Edo State, Prince Edun Akenzua has declared that those who were opposed to the re-election of the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki for the second term in office have not been able to tell the people why they do not want him

He spoke Wednesday when the Dukes (Enigie) from Ovia North East Local Government Area played host to Governor Godwin Obaseki and members of PDP Campaign Council in Benin.

He said,,”many people have said that they do not want you to come back, sadly, none of them has come to tell us what the Governor has not done, what he should have done or tell us what he shouldn’t have done that he did

“So, we are very happy with him. We can only pray that God and ancestors will accompany you and your team”

He also made a decree that those who are bent on subverting the will of the electorate in the election will have the ancestors to battle with.

Earlier in a remark, Governor Godwin Obaseki, said his Government carried out a forest audit in the State as part of measures to reclaim the natural habitat for economic benefits

He decried the activities of poachers over the years and disclosed steps to regenerate the forest as well as expand oil palm cultivation.

The PDP candidate also solicits the support and prayers of the Dukes ahead of the election in his bid to consolidate on his achievements in his first tenure which ends on November 12, 2020.

“We have done a forest audit to see what is left and use it to regenerate the forest”, which “use to be the economic hub for timber”, he said.

According to him, “over the past four years, we have started the design of Ovia North East Local Government Area”.

