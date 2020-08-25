Breaking News
Translate

Oodua Youth Coalition honours Olujimi Fisayo

On 12:14 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Olujimi Fisayo

Oodua Youth Coalition has honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Tunafis foods, Olujimi Fisayo with the honour of Oodua Youth Ambassador of peace.

The honour of Olujimi Fisayo by the Oodua Youth Coalition was premised on his recognition as a progressive youth and his contribution towards societal development. According to a letter signed by the President of Oodua Youth Coalition, Oluyi Akintade Tayo, the award presentation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Also read: Forgive me, Fayose begs aggrieved PDP members

The letter of the award also stated that Olujimi Fisayo was honoured for being an ardent stickler for success. Also, Olujimi was considered qualified for the award in view of his roles in developing the system of Nigeria through advancing projects and building a responsible environment.

In recognition of integrity which the leadership of the Oodua Youth Coalition had recognized as the watchword of the awardee as well as his dexterity and prowess in his discharge of duties, Olujimi is to be presented with an official plate number that is approved by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!