Oodua Youth Coalition honours Olujimi Fisayo

Oodua Youth Coalition has honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Tunafis foods, Olujimi Fisayo with the honour of Oodua Youth Ambassador of peace.

The honour of Olujimi Fisayo by the Oodua Youth Coalition was premised on his recognition as a progressive youth and his contribution towards societal development. According to a letter signed by the President of Oodua Youth Coalition, Oluyi Akintade Tayo, the award presentation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The letter of the award also stated that Olujimi Fisayo was honoured for being an ardent stickler for success. Also, Olujimi was considered qualified for the award in view of his roles in developing the system of Nigeria through advancing projects and building a responsible environment.

In recognition of integrity which the leadership of the Oodua Youth Coalition had recognized as the watchword of the awardee as well as his dexterity and prowess in his discharge of duties, Olujimi is to be presented with an official plate number that is approved by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

