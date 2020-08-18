Oodua Youth Coalition honours Imoleayo Adebayo in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Oodua Youth Coalition has honoured the Chief Executive Officer of Jazz Records Limited, Prince Imoleayo Adebayo, today in lagos, with the honour of Oodua Youth Ambassador of peace

The honour of Prince Adebayo by the Oodua Youth Coalition was premised on his recognition as a leading provider of integrated environmental solutions. According to Oluyi Akintade Tayo the President of Oodua Youth Coalition, the award presentation which was held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, is in recognition of his interest in the progressiveness of the Yoruba race.

He also started that Prince Imoleayo Adebayo was honoured for being an ardent stickler for success, critical thinking, and being a prudent youth advocate. Also, Adebayo was considered qualified for the award in view of his roles in developing the system of Nigeria through entertainment and building a responsible environment.

In recognition of integrity which the leadership of the Oodua Youth Coalition had recognized as the watchword of the awardee as well as his dexterity and prowess in his discharge of duties, Prince Imoleayo Adebayo was presented with an official plate number that is approved by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

