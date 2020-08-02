Onuesoke urges non-Indigenes to vote for Obaseki’s re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the non-indigenes resident in Edo to cast their votes en-mass for the re-election Godwin.

Onuesoke who made the call in Benin City yesterday, said it is pertinent for non-indigenes to join forces with the state indigenes to return Obaseki as the Governor as his support base continues to grow due to his integrity and performance in office, including sectoral reforms and investment in infrastructure, which has attracted investors and industrialisation of the state.

The PDP chieftain reiterated that the re-election of Obaseki and Shaibu for another term would further consolidate the achievements recorded in their first tenure, stressing that Edo State is in safe hands under Governor Obaseki.

“ Obaseki needs to be re-elected for him to continue his pragmatism and enduring sagacity in providing happiness for the generality of Edo masses. His unalloyed commitment to the provision of good governance has ruffled the godfathers and those elements who see governance as a means of self-enrichment to the detriment of the larger society.

“Obaseki should be applauded and favoured with another term in office as a reward for his timely and regular payment of workers’ salaries and ensuring that pensioners’ entitlements are promptly paid instead of the usual practice of owing pensioners months or years allowances,” Onuesoke disclosed.

Appealing particularly to South-South indigenes resident in Edo State, Onuesoke reminded them that Edo State is a South-South PDP state and this is the time to take back what belongs to them.

“Edo State state is a South-South state before it was snatched by the APC through the back door. This is the opportunity for you people to take back what belongs to you. You can see that Obaseki has performed very well to the benefit of both indigenes of Edo state and non-indigenes. For you to continue to benefit from his administration goodwill you must rally with the indigenes to return him to power for the continuity of his good governance, “ Onuesoke advised.

He maintained that the development in Edo State under Obaseki is a testimony of a true change that happens when a government leads from the front, adding that the masses that can testify to the fact that the governor has positioned the state on a growth trajectory.

Onuesoke advised that they should not sit and watch the progress made in the last three years and eight months by Obaseki and Shuaibu go away.

VANGUARD

