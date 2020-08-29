Onuesoke seeks life insurance cover for Nigerian journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called for the provision of life insurance cover for journalists, especially those in volatile zones: in war fronts and health sector, covering the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Onuesoke, who was a former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, also called for the improvement of working conditions for journalists while speaking in Crown FM Radio station, Warri, Delta State, yesterday.

According to Onuesoke, journalists in conflict zones are daily exposed to grave dangers, which may result in maiming or death in course of their professional calling.

Highlighting some of the risk behind the profession, Onuesoke explained:”There is the possibility of assassination or murder of media professionals in the course of doing their jobs. They are assaulted and battered.

There is possibility of kidnapping or disappearance of journalists investigating or working on sensitive issues. There is equally the possibility of arson or bombing of media facilities for reporting on sensitive issues. The danger surrounding journalists while doing their work is enormous and as such they need to be protected with a life insurance policy.”

He added that there is urgent need to enhance working conditions of journalists in the country considering that there can be no freedom of expression or freedom of the press where journalists work under precarious conditions and are exposed to danger, poverty or fear.

Quoting the Committee to Protect Journalists, Onuesoke disclosed that no fewer than 53 journalists were killed on the job in 2018, adding that 34 of who were targeted for murder in reprisals for their work.

“The numbers, which represent those killed between January 1 and December 14, make 2018 the deadliest year for journalists in the past three years, according to the CPJ data,” he stated.

He said Nigeria journalists should be respected and giving free hands to ask questions most during media briefing without intimidation or harassment of any kind, further advising all stakeholders, especially media entrepreneurs to insure, enhance salaries, allowances, pensions and general condition of service for media professionals.

