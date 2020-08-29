Onuesoke condemns APC attack on  Okowa’s campaign for Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned attack on Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by Delta State Chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) over the Governor’s campaign for Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki’s re-election.

Okowa had joined Obaseki and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) few days ago in soliciting for votes ahead of the Edo State governorship election. But the Delta state APC cautioned the governor against wasting the state’s resources on a political jamboree.

In a statement, urged voters in Edo State not to take Okowa seriously, claiming that the Delta State governor had only succeeded in impoverishing his own people. Onuesoke explained that it would have been better not to respond to the statement but quickly added that it is reacting in order to put the record straight for public consumption.

Onuesoke pointed out that APC calling on Okowa to leave Edo politics for the Edos showed that those running the state of affairs of Delta APC are ignorant of the historical bond between Delta State and Edo State. He added that the developmental link between the two states can well be achieved if the Edo state is controlled by PDP.

READ ALSO:

“Edo State has always been PDP. Now, the time has come PDP to take back its property,” he assured.

The Former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant argued that being the Chairman of South-South Governor’s Forum, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is constitutional permitted by the party to interfere in Edo PDP Governorship election.

“Beside, what is wrong for a party member to campaign for another party member? Okowa, like any other PDP card carrying member is free to campaign for the success of his party’s candidate in any election” he stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: