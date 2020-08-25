Onoh speaks on alleged 2023 Enugu governorship bid

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Chairman of Enugu Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh has reacted to an allegation that he was nursing ambition to become the next Governor of Enugu state in 2023.

Onoh’s posters, sponsored by certain individuals had surfaced in the state capital, urging him to contest for governorship of the state at the expiration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanti’s tenure in 2023.

In a similar manner, articles had found their ways into the media, canvassing for support for Onoh, citing his pedigree as Chairman of ECTDA and other backgrounds that tips him as right man for the job.

But in a reaction to the speculations, Onoh stated that the postulations were coming many years ahead of the election, noting that it was only God that gives power to whomever he blesses with the wisdom of leadership.

Onoh said: “I appreciate the gesture of those people that have shown concern and support about my political future ahead of 2023, but at the moment 2023 is not my priority, I am rather more concerned now on how to turn around the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) for the greater good of the people of Enugu state.

“I therefore urged all who have shown concern to wait at the appropriate time because power comes from God. At the appropriate time, God’s wish will be done. 2023 is still too far to occupy discussions now.”

He stated that the job of development control in the state capital has kept him preoccupied that he scarcely has time for other issues let alone canvassing for future political positions, as at the moment.

One of Onoh’s promoters had argued that 2023 will make it 30 years since 1983 when Josef’s father, Late Chief C. C Onoh, won election as Governor of old Anambra state but ruled only for three months before the then military administration of General Muhammadu Buhari toppled the civilian administration of the second republic, sacking Onoh as elected Governor.

The promoters therefore asked that Josef Onoh should complete the aborted administration so that he could actualize the dream his father had for the people of Enugu state which he fought for its creation.

The promoters insisted that way Josef’s father had protected Enugu and indeed Wawa land, has continued to reecho in his administration of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority for enforcement of sanity and preservation of Enugu heritage.

