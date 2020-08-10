One Million Boys Saga: Hunters petitions CP over alleged inhumane treatment of members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Soludero Hunters Association of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, has petitioned the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Chuks Enwonwu over what it described as inhumane treatment of some of its members, who were allegedly detained in the police custody, following a fracas with the One Million Boys.

Their detention, according to the hunters association, followed an attack on the Baale of Idi-Ayunre, Chief Jelili Oyetunde, by the notorious gang.

The hunters association, in a petition signed by its President, King (Dr.) Nureni Ajijola Anabi and the Secretary, Chief Sanusi Ewenje, dated July 29, which copy was made available to Vanguard on Monday, stated that: “The One Million Boys inflicted injuries on our boys in the presence of the policemen. During the fracas, the Baale of Idi-Ayunre, Baale Jelili Oyetunde, prevailed on us to maintain calmness and peace.”

“Baale Oyetunde made a request for our boys for security protection. His complaint was that he felt unsafe and wanted us to provide security protection for him and our boys to guard his house against the One Million Boys.”

“Our boys resumed in his house on July 1, 2020, with some surveyors working for the Baale. During the working hours, some hoodlums do come around to disturb the peace of the surveyors from working.”

“They always come with the police. They came again to attack the surveyors and security. They macheted the surveyors and the security guys severely. They were numbered sixty according to the eyewitness.”

“After the scuffle, the police arrested hunters security instead of arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

“Our boys were detained at the Idi-Ayunre Police Station and I was immediately alerted and went to the station. On getting there, the DCO in charge of the case told me truly that those people were the attackers and that my boys got injured while defending themselves.”

“My concern is that, despite the injuries sustained by my boys, they were still arrested without the opportunity of proper medial attention giving to them.”

“I’m pleading with you sir, to come to our assistance on this matter to make justice to be be done,” the hunters’ president pleaded.

While contacting the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gbenga Fadeyi on the petition, he told this correspondent that he could not really give full details on the matter, as he was sure the CP would have got the petition.

“I’m sure the CP would have got to the petition, while the full investigation will commence and members of the public will be adequately informed. Such a matter will be thoroughly investigated,” he added.



