One dies, four injured in Lagos gas explosion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The tragedy occurred on Monday, when the gas exploded at Alafia Bus stop, beside Atlas, in Orile Iganmu axis of Lagos State killing a man, identified as Ajibola Olaoye, 35-year-old.

According to an eyewitness account, a leak in the supply of gas from the cylinder led to an explosion of killing an artisan utilizing the welding equipment while working on heavy-duty equipment.

The incident which occurred at about 3 pm had four other adults, males sustained various degree of injuries before they were later taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the report, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that there was an explosion from a gas cylinder used in welding a truck flatbed with unknown registration number as a result of gas leakage from the cylinder.

“However, Olaoye lost his life at the scene of the incident and four adult males sustained different degrees of injuries and had been rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the LASEMA, Response Team, LRT, Police, LNSC and Lagos State Fire Service who are responders at the scene.

“The deceased was bagged by the LRT and handed over to his family in the presence of officers of the Nigerian Police Force from Amukoko Division.”

Vanguard

