One dead, others injured as NSCDC, armed robbers clash in Imo

Owerri

One suspected armed robber was confirmed dead after a gun battle between the operatives of Imo state Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, and robbers at the Ojukwu centre new Owerri.

Confirming the gun duel, the state Public Relations Officer, PRO, Chimesiri Lowell, said that the suspect died at the Federal Medical Center Owerri, as a result of the bullet wounds sustained in one of his legs while others escaped.

It was said that the armed robbers had targeted to rob some government facilities when they were accosted by the security patrol team of the NSCDC.

The PRO said; “The armed robbers sighting NSCDC operatives on duty at the Ojukwu Centre began to shoot sporadically, the men of NSCDC responded and one of the criminals during the exchange of gunfire was shot at the leg and later confirmed dead at the federal medical centre Owerri.

“Other gangs escaped as a result of being overpowered by NSCDC operatives.”

He said one locally made pistol, empty shells and a black techno phone were recovered at the scene of the incident.

