Ondo: PDP tasks Akeredolu over boasts of electoral violence 

…Demands Kekemeke’s arrest, prosecution

…As Kekemeke says remarks taken out of context by PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to speak up on the boasts by former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Isaac Kekemeke, in a viral video, that the ruling party will use violence to rig the October 10 election in his favour.

This is as the party urged also the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to respond to the boasts by Kekemeke that it will use “federal might” to suppress Nigerians and muscle elections for the APC.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “the cowardly brag by Kekemeke has further left no one in doubt that Governor Akeredolu and the APC have lost foothold in Ondo state and now resort to thuggery, violence and voter suppression, seeing that there is no way they can win in the election.”

The statement continued: “The confession also exposes the fact that the APC had never won any election but only deploys the instrument of electoral manipulations including violence, ballot snatching, rigging, bloodletting and use of compromised security operatives to suppress voters and grab power as witnessed in Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Osun as well as the 2019 Presidential election, among others.

“The people of Ondo state were shocked when Kekemeke exposed Governor Akeredolu, as being behind the electoral violence in the state, including the wanton destruction of PDP campaign materials as well as APC’s plans to use armed thugs and militants to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens of the state, just because they have rejected a non-performing government.

“In celebrating the vandalizing of PDP campaign posters and bragging that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, who has the backing of the majority of the people of Ondo state, Kekemeke did not only indict his party but also exposed APC’s morbid fear for Jegede and PDP’s soaring popularity in the state, hence the resort to violence.

“Moreover, Kekemeke’s boasts that Governor Akeredolu is the one currently unleashing violence on the PDP candidate and bragging of help from the federal government and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, further shows that Governor Akeredolu is not on the ground and cannot win in a free and fair contest.

“Our party demands for the arrest and immediate prosecution of Isaac Kekemeke by the security agencies as well as an invitation to Governor Akeredolu to explain his alleged role in the political violence being witnessed in the state.

“Also now that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has become aware of those plotting mayhem in Ondo, our party invites the commission to immediately invite both Kekemeke and Governor Akeredolu for questioning.”

However, reacting to the claims made by the PDP, Kekemeke through his media aide, Jerry Sola-Akinuli said his remarks were taken out of context by the opposition party.

“In the last 48 hours, an innocent pep talk by Hon. D.I. Kekemeke to his supporters has been spun and hyped by the opposition parties, particularly the PDP to score cheap political points.

Hon. D.I. Kekemeke already took responsibility, explained that the sarcasm and humour deployed in the talk have been distorted misconstrued and taken out of context.

“That notwithstanding, D.I. Kekemeke true to his character apologized to those genuinely upset by what they saw and read and has also assured the PDP governorship candidate that no harm will come to him from Kekemeke.

The apology is not an admission of the manipulated video clip. Unfortunately, the PDP has been shouting crucify him, pretending not to know that, the clip amounted to no more than a simple talk, a political taunt or what the iconic Fela Anikulapo Kuti called “Yabbis.”

“It is obvious from their position that the People’s Democratic Party rather than deliver an acceptable message to the people of Ondo State are latching on to anything available symptomatic of drowning men clutching at straws.

“They want to use the spun video clip as an excuse for their impending failure and confer on Hon. D.I. Kekemeke, the title of their “tormentor–in-chief”, a job he would be too willing to accept.

“The PDP should stop behaving like the lazy proverbial vulture, which instead of working hard to eke out a living, is always waiting to feed on any available carcass.

“Kekemeke cannot be blamed for their inability to manage their post-primary conflict that has finally poured water on their struggling campaign flame.

“Hon. Kekemeke continues to undertake that he remains committed to a non-violent electoral process as he has always done as evidenced even very recently in the 2016 governorship election of the state as chairman of the All Progressives Congress,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

