Ondo LG Polls: Armed political thugs attack SDP Secretariat, injure Chairmanship candidate, nine others in Ondo

…Party’s NWC petitions CP, IGP.

Dayo Johnson

NO fewer than ten members of the Social Democratic Party SDP in Ondo state including a chairmanship candidate were injured during an attack by armed political thugs in three separate locations in the state.

The victims reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack and were rushed to a different hospital for treatment.

The violence is coming three days to the council polls across the state as scheduled by the State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).

Consequently, the National Working Committee of the Party has made its displeasure known to the state Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police in Abuja in a petition.

Deputy National Chairman (South), Dr Olu Agunloye in a letter addressed to Ondo State Commissioner of Police dated 17 August 2020 expressed concern over the “emerging dangerous developments which have led to unwarranted attacks on members of the Social Democratic Party in the State”.

He said that “On 12 August 2020: Our Candidate, Mr Henry Adeniran Aiku was assaulted by suspected APC members at 10.30 pm at Sijuade Area in Akure. His assailants pounced on him when he asked why they were tearing off his (Aiku’s) posters. The case was later reported to the DPO at Ala Police Station and also to PPRO at the State headquarters.

“On 14 August 2020: Our member, Mr Adeola Adeboboye, was attacked at 7.30 pm near Maronu market beside the new stadium in Akure. The hoodlums shouted: “where is the chairman?”; “why are you disturbing Government with useless jingles”.

” On 16 August 2020: In one day, 12 banners of our candidate, Princess Ronke Oluyede were destroyed at Ayede Ogbese in Akure North LG by suspected APC members, thugs or supporters at night before daybreak of Sunday, 16 August.

The petition said the “National Working Committee of SDP is worried about these assaults and “especially as fingers are pointing at APC members or their thugs” and the party has demanded that the Commissioner of Police should “call the leadership of APC in Ondo State to order to forestall further degeneration of law and order in the State”.

Agunloye also said that his Party “is making strenuous efforts to keep their members calm in the face of unwarranted hostilities.

Vanguard also learnt that thugs invaded the party secretariat in Agosile Odode in Idanre and injured party members who were holding a political meeting

Reports had it that over twenty armed thugs stormed the venue of the meeting and descended on the members of the SDP with axes and other dangerous weapons.

At least, seven persons were wounded during the attack at the party’s secretariat.

The chairmanship candidate of the party

Bankole Akinselure, his vice, Idowu Akinrotohun were also attacked by the thugs with matchets.

Vanguard learnt that the attack led to protest among the supporters of the party who trooped to the streets.

The protesters accused the police in the state of looking the other way when the matter was brought to their attention

A chieftain of the party said that “The attack was launched on us during a meeting at our office (SDP Secretariat) at the Agosile Odode in Idanre.

“These thugs came fully armed and attacked SDP members in the meeting with cutlasses and axes including stones.

“In fact, the thugs destroyed all the posters and billboards that were posted at the secretariat because those who sponsored them are threatened with the popularity of our candidate for the Saturday LG election.

“We had to quickly call the police to intervene but surprisingly to us, they came late and started watching these thugs attacking and destroying our properties.”

Speaking, the attacked Chairmanship candidate, Akinselure confirmed the attacks and expressed disappointment at the police who came to the scene after the incident.

“It is true we were attacked and I put a call to Divisional Police Officer at Olofin Police Station and Deputy Commissioner of Police but it is unfortunate that the policemen who came to the scene of the attack could not stop the boys (attackers).”

He revealed that the attack was targeted towards him adding that the incident has been reported to the monarch of the community.

The state police command spokesperson Tee Leo-Ikoro, when contacted for reaction, promised to comment after getting a brief from the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami

