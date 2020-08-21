Ondo: INEC publishes final list of candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it has published the final list of candidates for the October 10 Governorship election in Ondo State.

The Commission in a statement by National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye recalled that it had on July 31 published the provisional list of candidates for the Ondo Governorship election comprising 17 political parties.

In accordance with section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released on 6th February 2020, withdrawal and substitution of candidates ended at 6 pm on 18th August 2020.

“Four political parties that earlier made valid nominations have substituted their candidates. The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their Deputy Governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its Governorship and Deputy Governorship, candidates.

“Consequently, the Commission has published the final list of nominated candidates in our State and Local Government offices in Ondo State. The list is also available on our website and social media platforms.

“Political parties, candidates in the election and members of the public are advised to check the final list of candidates and be guided accordingly”, INEC stated.

Among the Governorship Candidates are Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chief Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP and others.

