ONDO 2020: Emergence of third force, ZLP unsettles Akeredolu, Jegede camps

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE emergence of the third force in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state has unsettled the camps of the two major political parties.

Before now, the All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party have remained the dominant parties in contention.

But with the planned defection of the deputy governor Hon Agboola Ajayi to the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP the party has come into reckoning.

Barring any changes, Ajayi will formally resign from the Peoples Democratic Party this week and publicly declare for the ZLP.

Vanguard learnt that worse hit is the camp of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.

Leaders of the party both in the state and the national level have held a series of meeting to halt Ajayi defection to ZLP because of its implications to the fortunes of the party.

Vanguard gathered that the camp of the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu is equally jittery over the movement of Ajayi to ZLP.

Akeredolu before now was banking on making an inroad to the southern district areas of the state by the choice of his running mate Lucky Ayedatiwa but with the emergence of Ajayi, the southern leaders may decide to abandon him and pitch their tents with their son, Ajayi.

Reports had it that close aides to the governor have held series of meetings to discuss the development and looking for a way out.

Leaders in the Southern Senatorial district in the state perceived to be the stronghold of the PDP in the state have further compounded the problem in both camps by queuing behind Ajayi in the ZLP.

A communiqué issued after over four-hour meeting in Okitipupa last weekend revealed that the leaders rejected the deputy governorship positions allotted to the area by the two major parties.

The Southern Senatorial district chairman, Adekanmi Adegboola Omotayo and Secretary Felix Olatunde said that the meeting was attended by political and opinion leaders from these six local government areas in the southern senatorial district.

” lt was called to gather support for a third force led by Agboola Ajayi who’s perceived to be leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) anytime soon.

Omotayo who read the communiqué said that resolution arrived at include “That the Southern senatorial district has been totally neglected in the scheme of things particularly the governorship seat of the state.

” That in view of the rotational policy in use in the state, it is now the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to field a candidate for the Ondo state gubernatorial seat.

“That the leaders are wholly in support of the candidature of our son His Excellency Hon Alfred Agboola AJAYI on the platform of the Zenith Labour party in the October 10 Gubernatorial election.

“That all indigenes and residents of the six local government areas in the Southern Senatorial District should embark on massive mobilization in support of His Excellency Hon. Alfred Agboola AJAYI to ensure his victory and by extension, our victory in the Gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, the media Adviser to Ajayi, Allen Sowore has dismissed the report in the social media that three persons including a former speaker, two former commissioners have been pencilled down as running mates to his principal.

Sowore confirmed that his principal was still consulting and would soon make known his next political destination.

Vanguard News Nigeria

