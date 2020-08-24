Ondo Decides: Political violence will no more be tolerated — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Hold Akeredolu responsible for any violence during guber polls — PDP

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Disturbed by the political violence in some parts of the state ahead of the forthcoming election, the Ondo state government, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has warned that it would no more condone violence or any anti-social behavior disguised as a political campaign.

It, therefore, declared that it would henceforth ” sanction deviance swiftly and firmly.

Reports of violence characterized many parts of the state before and during the last council polls.

Many people were injured and properties destroyed by political thugs.

The governorship election in the state will hold in less than 50 days.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state gave the warning in Akure while swearing in the 18 council chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress last Saturday.

Akeredolu said “We solicit the support of the people in the days ahead, as we approach the general election.

“We will encourage all those who seek to offer themselves for service to the people to conduct themselves with utmost civility.

“We will not condone violence or any anti-social behavior disguised as a political campaign. We will sanction deviance swiftly and firmly.

The governor told the newly elected chairmen that “The victories recorded at the polls must not be taken as licence to embrace recklessness and wanton display of arrogance.

“Our administration will continue to discourage all attitudes which subordinate the interests of the generality of the people to parochial and selfish preferences.

“We are irrevocably committed to the welfare of the people.

“May I be permitted to inform the newly elected representatives of the people that this administration frowns at impunity in any form.

“We will not condone any acts which may put our achievements in jeopardy. We will monitor the activities of all those given the mandate to serve. We will encourage ingenuity and resourcefulness.

“We will sanction, swiftly, any errant behaviour which treats the welfare of the people with contempt.

The state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Hon Fatai Adams has knocked the Rotimi Akeredolu administration over the violence before and during the last weekend local government election.

Adams said that the violence was a pointer that APC is no longer welcomed in the state, hence the brutalization of residents as opposed to what it described as the party’s style of administration.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the chairman urged security operatives to investigate the comments of the former APC chairman in the state as regards the October 20 election.

Adams who was optimistic that the PDP will emerge victorious at the governorship said that “the governor and his party should be held responsible for any violence at the forthcoming poll.

He said, “you are all aware of the scale of violence that marred the Local Government Election conducted by the Rotimi Akeredolu led APC Government over the weekend.

“The outcome of the election revealed that indeed, the people have rejected policies and programmes of a Government that has pauperized them.

“APC thugs brutalized the people and vandalized vehicles where people resisted their rigging plan. We developments that should concern all of us, because, if not nipped in the bud now, such can rob us of our hard-earned democracy.

“There is this viral video where one Isaacs Kekemeke, former Chairman of APC in Ondo State openly admitted that APC thugs sponsored by Akeredolu were responsible for destroying Campaign Bill Boards and Posters Of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, the PDP standard-bearer.

“He also confessed that the NURTW will be mobilized with arms and ammunition to rig the election in favour of the APC.

“He admitted in like manner that, Federal Might (whatever that means) will be brought to bear on the elections in Ondo State.

“We are very surprised that up till now, the Security Agencies have not apprehended D.I. Kekemeke to answer for his utterances that are capable of precipitating crisis and setting up Ondo State on fire ahead of the Gubernatorial Election in the State.

“His statement was careless and very reckless, unbecoming of a man who parades himself as a lawyer. By his utterances, he is a huge disgrace to his profession and party.

“We wish to put it on record that, the people of Ondo State have rejected Akeredolu and his lack luster performance. Therefore threatening violence will not in any way save him from defeat. Our victory at the poll is already guaranteed as we rely on God and the good people of Ondo State.”

While urging security agencies to be on the alert as the poll draws near, Adams added that “no one should go to this extent to subvert the wishes of the people in this brazen manner.”

Vanguard

