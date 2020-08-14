Ondo Decides: Ondo deputy governor formally defects to ZLP

Kindly Share This Story:

Says rigging will not be allowed

Am propelled by people’s call to serve — Ajayi

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Ondo state deputy governor and the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party ZLP, Hon Ajayi Agboola has warned the ruling Peoples Democratic Party to perish the thought of planning to rig the election.

Ajayi spoke on Friday during his formal defection to the ZLP at the party’s Secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

The deputy governor who was given the party’s ticket following his defection said that the ruling PDP should dare not bank on rigging the forthcoming election.

Ajayi was replaced with the party’s governorship candidate, Rotimi Benjamin who was elected during the primary earlier this month.

According to hi. “The people of Ondo state are eagerly yearning for a change and that change has come.

“The ruling party in the state should however be warned that the people would not tolerate rigging in the coming election.

Speaking on what propelled him, Ajayi said that the call to serve by the people of Ondo State stands at the foundation of his aspiration to be the governor.

Ajayi said that he was therefore ready to change the narrative if given the opportunity to serve.

He said that he “was humbled by calls, advice, and demands from critical stakeholders, supporters, and most importantly, the generality of the people to consider himself as the arrowhead of a new dependable, credible, and vibrant alternative alliance for a desirable leadership for the state.

He noted that he joined the Zenith Labour Party “to put a practical effect on the expectations of the people who obviously are not encouraged by the options offered by the two major political parties in the state.

“It is obvious that the affirmation of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC coupled with the seeming failure of the PDP to produce a dependable and formidable alternative has dampened the democratic enthusiasm and morale of the people.

“To stir hope and re-channel the energy of the progressive electorates, I am teaming up with members of the ZLP, a chunk of most of the other members, and my teeming allies from both the PDP and APC.”

Ajayi said that after a critical analysis of the political terrain, he decided to join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as the dependable platform to rescue Ondo State from a lackluster, nepotistic and clannish leadership.

“Today, I formally join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), to achieve the noble cause of giving Ondo State a new direction and purposeful leadership. I call on all my teeming supporters, friends, followers, and the admirers of good governance to show commitment and dedication by mobilizing and campaigning for the Zenith Labour Party in their various wards across the state.

“The collective wishes and yearnings of the good people of Ondo State remain the impetus for the bid to wrestle the governance of the state from a political demagogue,”

Receiving him into the party the State Chairman of the party, Hon Joseph Akinlaja described Ajayi as a giant that would not only add value to the party but sack the non-performing administrator of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the October election.

Leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition PDP defected alongside the ZLP with Ajayi.

