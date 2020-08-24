ONDO DECIDES: No alternative to Akeredolu- Ife Oyedele

Kindly Share This Story:

…donates campaign office.

…APC a formidable force in Ondo- Akeredolu

A governorship aspirant and the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Engr. Ife Oyedele, has said there is no alternative to voting the All Progressives Congress ( APC) governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu back to office in the October election.

Oyedele, said this while donating his campaign office to boost Governor Akeredolu re-election project.

Recall that Oyedele stepped down for Akeredolu less than 24 hours before the party’s governorship primary.

He maintained that Akeredolu remained the best option among his co-contestants in the coming poll.

Oyedele however corrected the misconception that members of the Unity Forum were determined to remove Akeredolu by all means.

He said what the group was after was to ensure that whosoever would replace the governor in the forum must be a better candidate.

He added that since Unity Forum failed to get a better choice, it’s advisable as party loyalists to support and work for Akeredolu continuity.

Oyedele advised the electorate not to allow the state return to the path of destruction on which, he said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) put it for eight years.

He said “Apart from the fact that voting PDP will return us back to Egpyt, the party will also disrupt the peaceful rotation agreement in the state.

“PDP and other oppositions do not have any aim for good governance. They are parties without qualities. At the moment, Akeredolu remains the best option for us in the state.

“I appeal to all APC members, whatever may be your previous grievances, please forgive and forget and let’s come together to ensure we elect Akeredolu.”

Oyedele denied negotiating for position or given money before voluntarily exiting from the governorship race.

The State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehn, said Akeredolu is the best material that everyone can be proud of in the State.

Governor Akeredolu, while praising Oyedele, said he was not surprised when he announced his intention to step down for him, stressing that his relationship with the APC stalwart was beyond politics.

Akeredolu, who boasted that since all the political gladiators in the APC have agreed to work for the success of the party, predicted a landslide victory for the party.

“Ambition is good. There is nothing wrong for someone to have ambition, but we must always push our ambitions to an extent that will not destroy our party.

“Prior to the primary election, a lot of dust was raised, but the most important thing is that the dust has settled. We are now a formidable force in Ondo State APC.

He added that “With gladiators in APC like Chief Olusola Oke, Segun Abraham, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Ife Oyedele, Anifowose and others, no party can challenge APC in the state.

