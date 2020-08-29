ONDO DECIDES: Jimoh Ibrahim is ‘paper tiger’, lacks electoral value, relevance ― PDP tells Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State has disowned the business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim describing him as a Paper Tiger, a political liability and a man without electoral value.

Its Publicity Secretary in the state, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei was reacting to Ibrahim’s boast that the PDP in the state is dead with his exit from the party.

Ibrahim said he was defecting from the PDP to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in the state ahead of the October governorship election to support Governor Rotimi Akeredolu reelection.

But political analyst believed Ibrahim was positioning himself to succeed Akeredolu in 2024.

However, the PDP, in its reaction in Akure said Ibrahim “was not a member of the party before his defection but of the Accord Party.

Peretei said “Jimoh Ibrahim ceases to be a member of PDP since 2016 when he celebrated APC’s victory in the state.

“It would have been unnecessary to dignify the claims of Jimoh Ibrahim’s ranting of PDP being dead with a response, if not for the benefit of the unsuspecting public.

“Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim is not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Before the 2016 Governorship Elections, his only presence in Ondo State was an Accord Party office branded with his billboard and posters. He granted interviews in the media stating his membership of the Accord Party.

”It was, therefore, surprising when he turned round to team up with factional National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Ali-Modu Sheriff, declaring his intention to be Governor of Ondo State.

“When the Supreme Court declared Eyitayo Jegede, SAN as the authentic candidate of PDP for the Governorship Election, Jimoh Ibrahim openly worked for APC/ Rotimi Akeredolu in that Election. It was clear he did a hatchet man’s job for the APC federal government that gave him the Police Affairs Commission contract.

“Jimoh Ibrahim celebrated the APC victory at the polls in 2016. How can the same character claim to be a member of the PDP? Unfortunately, since Ibrahim joined politics in 2003, he has never won in his Igbotako Ward.

“His claim to any kind of political relevance is only in the media. On the ground, he is a paper tiger.

“Mr Rotimi Akeredolu will have the shock of his life when Jimoh Ibrahim calls for the vehicles he has donated for the campaigns.

“These same vehicles were donated to Accord Party, rebranded and donated to PDP. When he withdrew them after the 2016 Election, some persons took Ibrahim to Court. The matters are still pending in Court.

“To Ibrahim, everything is business and maybe looking for areas to scam the government and people of Ondo State. These vehicles are scraps, more than eight years on Nigerian roads.

Peretei said Ibrahim “should stop parading himself as member of our party and fathom followers decamping with him to APC.

