Ondo Decides: Jegede bows to pressure over choice of deputy

Submits fresh names to party elders, Okunomo, Ebiseni

We are still consulting — Jegede aides

We will resolve all issues this weekend — Party publicity secretary

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state Eyitayo Jegede has caved in on his choice of deputy governor following pressure from leaders of the party within and outside the state.

He has agreed to pick his deputy from the oil-rich ilaje council area of the state.

The widow to substitute a candidate given by INEC will lapse next week Tuesday, August 18.

Because of the importance of the area, the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu has equally picked his running mate Lucky Ayedatiwa from the same council area.

Jegede had before now insisted on the choice of lkengbonu Gboluga but this was vehemently rejected by leaders within the state and outside.

Gboluga is presently a member of the House of Representatives

Vanguard gathered that after weeks of intense consultation and horse-trading, the candidate bowed to pressure and agreed to drop Gboluga for political reasons.

Jegede according to reliable party source has agreed to toe the line of the leaders of the party who insisted that for party cohesion and peace, he should look inwards and pick his deputy amongst his vo- contestants in the governorship primary.

Consequently, he has submitted the names of Hon Banji Okunomo and Hon Sola Ebiseni to the leaders to make a choice.

He reportedly told the elders that he is at home with any of the two nominees.

During the governorship primary, Okunomo scored 90 votes while Ebiseni polled 29 votes.

Okunomo and Ebiseni were former council chairmen of llaje at different periods.

Okunomo was a former Publicity Secretary of the party in the state while Ebiseni was a former commissioner and a member of the 2014 National Confab.

The candidate is still consulting — Jegedes Aide

One of Jegede’s aides contacted said that their principal was still consulting and would soon make public his running mate.

He said that all the stakeholders are still talking on the best choice for the position of the deputy governor.

” We are mindful of the deadline for substitution which is August 18. I want to assure you the running mate to our principal would be unveiled this weekend. He assured.

All issues on a running mate to be resolved this weekend

The Party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei told Vanguard that the party was mindful of the deadline given by INEC and would resolve the issue of the running mate this weekend.

Peretei said that there was no cause for alarm as the choice of the running mate would be acceptable to all stakeholders in the party.

Party members, supporters awaiting Jegede’s pronouncement

Meanwhile, Party members and supporters across the state are waiting earnestly for the choice of the elders amongst the two llaje sons.

A leader from the area told Vanguard that the two nominees would add value to the party and that they both control large supporters.

” Any of the two you mentioned would be supported by all stakeholders in the party.

The deputy gov should be an old party member, not a defector — Party leaders

A party chieftain said that several factors would be considered by the elders before they arrive at a conclusion on the choice of the deputy governor.

He said that one of the factors include that the choice should be an old party member and not a member that defected from another party to join the PDP.

Jegede assures Ondo youth of massive employment

Meanwhile, Jegede has assured that if elected as governor, massive youth employment will be one of his top priorities.

He gave the assurance through his media aide, Mr. Samuel Fasua, to felicitate with the Ondo State youths, on this year’s occasion of International Youth Day.

Jegede, who lamented the plight of the youths and the hardship being faced by their long-suffering parents, said a responsible government should be ill at ease, watching young graduates and qualified artisans roaming the streets for the want of what to do.

“We know that this is not the best of time for our youths in Ondo State, many who particularly face the untold hardship of the want of what to do.

“It is also made worse by the grim fact that in most homes, long-suffering parents who are stultifying under the present economic hardship also carry the additional burden of fending for their jobless graduate children.

“Ordinarily, any government that carries the consciousness that it derives its powers from the mandate given by the people, should be ill at ease watching this ugly trend persist.

“For us in the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, we have mapped out the way out of this conundrum, realisable through the establishment of various industries, spread across the state.

“While we intend to attract both foreign and local investors, job provision for residents of the state, especially the youths, will be made a pre-condition for anyone establishing any industry.”

He also noted that if given the mandate to be governor, he would remove the existing barrier to the youths’ caused by the introduction of exorbitant tuition fees in public schools and higher institutions, by the current administration.

According to him ” for us, quality education is sacrosanct to achieving our transformation agenda for the overall development of Ondo State; and we view very seriously, the outrageous tuition fees introduced by the All Progressives Congress government in the state as a total setback,” he lamented.

Vanguard

