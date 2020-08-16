ONDO DECIDES: Gboye Adegbenro emerges ZLP deputy governorship candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

To be officially unveiled Monday

Dayo Johnson – Akure

LEADERS of the Zenith Labour Party in Ondo State have picked a former Commissioner for Works, Engr Gboye Adegbenro, in the state as the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

The state party chairman, Hon Joseph Akinlaja told Vanguard in Akure.

Akinlaja confirmed that the announcement would be made today (Monday).

The choice of Adegbenro followed a series of meetings held by the leaders in and outside the state in the last one week.

The deputy governorship candidate popularly called Gboye hails from llara-Mokin in lfedore council area of the state.

No fewer than four party chieftains had jostled for the position.

They include the former speaker of the state House of Assembly and former Works Commissioner, Rt Hon Taofiq Olawale Abdusalam, former Woman Affairs commissioner, Simi Odunbaku and another former commissioner for Natural Resources, Alhaji Kassim Olanrewaju.

The choice of Gboye according to Vanguard’s finding include his age, loyalty, popularity and dedication to the party’s philosophy.

He stepped down for the immediate past governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko for the central senatorial ticket during the last general election.

Political analyst believed that the choice of Gboye will divide the votes in the central senatorial district where the governorship candidate of the PDP hails from while he will corner votes in his lfedore, ldanre council area

Party leader who spoke with Vanguard said that the name of the running mate would be submitted alongside the candidate Agboola Ajayi as a replacement for those earlier submitted.

News of his choice received accolades across the state.

Party chieftains in ZLP described his choice as acceptable and a plus to the party.

