Akeredolu is only afraid of his shadow, we don’t have his time — Ajayi

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress and governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has raised the alarm over a sinister move by the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Agboola Ajayi to embarrass and malign his personality and the party.

Akeredolu speaking through his Campaign Organisation in Akure in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Olabode Richard Olatunde said that the grand plans were initiated five months ago and targeted at embarrassing the Governor, top government officials as well as members of his immediate family.

The statement said “These unimaginable lies and imaginary concoctions from Ajayi are part of the many ignoble plots hatched to discredit Governor Akeredolu and the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

“Already, Ajayi has engaged the services of two popular printers in Ondo town and Akure, the state capital, to print fake documents and clone receipts purported to have been presented by members of the Governor’s immediate family and senior government officials for transactions in the imagination of the desperate ZLP candidate.

“While Governor Akeredolu and indeed, the APC family remain unperturbed over any such plot against the Project of Grace, it is, nonetheless, pertinent to alert the unsuspecting public, particularly the good people of Ondo State.

“For the records, the Akeredolu administration proclivity for transparency and accountability has made it a difficult task for anyone to malign, blackmail, and discredit his administration.

“On our part, we shall inexorably, sustain the civil, issues-based, and persuasive campaigns that had been enunciated from the beginning of this process.

But in a swift reaction, Ajayi the Chief Press Secretary Babatope Okeowo said that “The truth of the matter is that the sinner runs when no one pursues him. Akeredolu is running when nobody is pursuing him, his injustice to the people of Ondo State that is what’s pursuing him, not Agboola Ajayi.

“The fact that the family of the Akeredolu is running the government is an open secret to everyone in Ondo state and don’t need any document, either clone or otherwise to prove that. Like lawyers say that facts speak for itself.

“The wife of the governor has about six projects which she used to siphon money while the son is the consultant to the board of Internally Generated Revenue IGR and has access to N4b stashed in an account where he got ten percent of the money.

Okeowo said that “People don’t need documents to show that the government of Akeredolu is the government of father, mother, and son and in-laws. This is why people are clamouring for his exit from the state.

Vanguard

