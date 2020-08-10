ONDO 2020: PDP reacts to deputy governor’s resignation, says his exit has no effect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state has reacted to the exit of the deputy governor and governorship aspirant of the party Hon Agboola Ajayi saying it’s of no effect to the party.

A statement in swift response to Ajayi resignation from the party, its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy lkantu Peretei in Akure said that he would not be missed

According to him ” Agboola Ajayi’ exit from the PDP has no effect on our prospects of victory in Guber elections.

The statement reads ” the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has received the exit of Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi from the Party, from just online publications.

” As a party, we are have not received his letter of resignation but we wish him well in his political journey.

” Agboola Ajayi joined our party on 22nd June 2020 and participated at the Governorship Primaries having received waver from the National Secretariat of the Party.

“He has abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by our party supporters during his brief stay in the party.

“He also proved that he is desperate to become the Governor of Ondo State. In the days to come, it will Dawn on him that, he has squandered whatever was remaining in his goodwill with this decision.

” However, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October Gubernatorial Elections this year.

Peretei said that “The PDP remains solid, strong and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming Governorship elections with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

