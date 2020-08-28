ONDO 2020: Group, Jegede disagree on N5.4 billion Ore interchange

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

A group, the Ondo for Good Governance, Accountability and Transparency and the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede have disagreed on the N5.4 billion expended for the construction of Ore interchanged by the Ondo state government.

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the interchange in February this year during the third year anniversary of the governor.

Jegede in a statement by Leye Igbabo for his Directorate of Media and Publicity in Akure said that the interchange was “obviously a misplacement of priorities.

“The N 5.4 billion wasted on less than 100m overhead bridge could be expended on education which is our pride.

“But the government would prefer to cut corners through such phoney projects. We will change the narratives”

Jegede, therefore, described the APC government in the state as lacking a human face.

However, the group’s Coordinator, Mrs Margaret Akinwalere in the statement berated Jegede over his comment on the interchange.

She said that “Jegede and the PDP has shown their insensitivity to the plight and yearnings of the people by condemning one thing that has put an end to the loss of lives of the people of the state.

”It is unfortunate that the PDP candidate will drag a project that is of public good into the muddy water of politics and thereby rubbishing the collective gains of the people of the state

“It is on record that many lives have been lost at the cross-section of the Ore road where the interchange is being built for the purpose of saving lives

“Jegede was in government for eight years with former Governor Mimiko and no solution was found for the road to stop the carnage.

“Even if Mimiko had spent all our resources to build that bridge, maybe today, those future leaders and parents whose lives have been cut short would still be alive

“It is crystal clear that Jegede and the PDP do not have the interest of the people at the heart. As much as we don’t want to join any political fire between political parties, we are constrained to condemn this anti-people statement and encourage political players to desist from insulting the sensitivity of the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

