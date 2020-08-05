ONDO 2020: Akeredolu’s days as governor are numbered — Ondo PDP chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

I will win the October election — Jegede

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The newly elected Ondo state chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Hon Fatai Adams on Wednesday, served the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state a quit notice ahead of the October governorship election in the state.

In his acceptance speech after defeating his close rival Dennis Alonge – Niyi during the state party congress in Akure, the chairman said that the days of the Akeredolu led administration in the state are numbered.

Adams won the election polling 1,343 votes to defeat the former youth leader of the party Dennis Alonge- Niyi who scored 369 votes.

While appreciating the delegates, Adams said the unification of the party will be pursued vigorously by the new executive.

He promised that when the party wins the October 10 governorship election better and brightest days would return to the state and the people would enjoy the dividend of democracy to the fullest.

According to him ” my vision and that of the new executives is to lead the Party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede to victory in October election.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Jegede to deliver to the people of the dividend of democracy if elected.

“No doubt the task and focus of the new excos will be on the October 10 Ondo governorship election that is around the corner. We are going to win and send packing the Akeredolu led administration for non-performance.

Adams appealed to the people of the state to be wise and vote rightly in the coming election so as to free themselves of political slavery.

Over, 2000 delegates across the 18 council areas of the state voted in the election held at a popular hotel in Akure, the state capital.

The chairman of the state Congress, Chief Okey Ezenwa while announcing the result at end of the exercise declared Adams as the winner in the contest having certified party constitution and guidelines.

Other members of the congress election committee members include Mr. Olatunde Adeoye -Member, Mr. Malomo Adelabi -Member, Chief Segun Sowole -Member, and Chief Tony Ezeduiro -Secretary.

39 executive vacant positions which include chairmanship, deputy chairmanship, secretary were filled with new elected party members while 37 were resolved through consensus.

Only two positions were contested for and they include that of the State Chairman and Deputy positions.

Apostle Tola Alabere emerged as the new State Deputy Chairman defeating Dr. Benson Enikuomehin while barrister Olujimi Oluseye clinched the secretary position.

The chairmanship aspirant that lost, Dennis Alonge- Niyi has congratulated the winner saying that “There is no winner and no losers. We’ve all won haven’t contested at all.

He added that “The election has come, gone and life continues. No matter our displeasure and observed lapses from the exercise of yesterday, we must remain focus and avoid distractions.

The party’s governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede described the emergency of new executive members as a good thing that has happened to the party at the present moment when the party is working hard to win the state governorship election slated for October 10 this year.

Jegede urged the PDP members to work assiduously for the party in the forthcoming election.

He was optimistic that he would win the coming poll.

The state’s caretaker chairman of the party, Hon Clement Faboyede commended the peaceful conduct of the state congress and appealed to those who won to be magnanimous in victory while those who lost out to join hands with the new executives to move the party forward.

Vanguard

