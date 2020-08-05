Omoruyi rejoices after signing first pro contact with La Liga side

Kindly Share This Story:

Still basking in the euphoria of securing promotion to La Liga, Spanish-born Nigerian youngster, Kevin Omoruyi, is celebrating signing his first professional contract with Huesca.

And he has promised to double up his efforts in the Spanish top flight. Reacting to the deal with Huesca, which will tie him down to the newly-promoted team for a while, Omoruyi, said he was going to work hard to keep the fire burning for Huesca in the coming 2020-2021 football season.

Tweeting his response on his verifiable twitter handle, Omoruyi wrote, “happy to sign my first professional contract with Huesca. We keep working hard”.

Also speaking, Football Agent Drew Uyi, a close family member, who manages Omoruyi, said the young footballer is very mature, grounded, humble, disciplined and has adapted to the Spanish way of playing football, having been born and bred in Spain

